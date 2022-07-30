Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Down 48.0% in July

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 627,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,488. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCVI. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter worth $3,437,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 700.0% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

