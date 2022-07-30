Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

CHUY stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $421.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.79. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 331,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

