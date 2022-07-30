CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.26. CI Financial shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 200 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIXX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

CI Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 150.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $4,048,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

