Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.34. 2,575,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $123.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on CINF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

