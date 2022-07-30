Citigroup Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Fortive Trading Up 3.2 %

Fortive stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

