Citigroup Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $274.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $259.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $255.28 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average is $246.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

