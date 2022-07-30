Citigroup Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 86,113 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

