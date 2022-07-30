Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancshares Price Performance
Citizens Bancshares stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 3,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Citizens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.75.
About Citizens Bancshares
