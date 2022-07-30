Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Price Performance

Citizens Bancshares stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 3,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Citizens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Get Citizens Bancshares alerts:

About Citizens Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.