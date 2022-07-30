Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 235.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Clarim Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRM. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $12,430,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,129,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Clarim Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLRM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,822. Clarim Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Clarim Acquisition Company Profile

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

