ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 191.5% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.74. 29,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

