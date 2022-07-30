Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

CLFD opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

