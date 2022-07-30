Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Clearfield Price Performance
CLFD opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
