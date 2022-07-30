Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLFD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $98.55 on Friday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $99.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield



Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

