CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. CMS Energy has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 606.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

