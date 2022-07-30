Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 2,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 46,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Colicity Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Colicity by 652.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 65,204 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Colicity by 6.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $2,874,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Colicity by 106.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 583,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colicity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 388,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

