Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Cowen

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.13.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 673,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Comcast by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 19,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

