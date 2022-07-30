Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 783.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,150 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

