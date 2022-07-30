Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

