Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Community West Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Bartlein purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 593,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,223.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,448 shares of company stock valued at $127,543. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.