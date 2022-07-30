Comparing Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) and C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Shimano has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and C.P. Pokphand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 20.61% 18.57% 16.41% C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. C.P. Pokphand pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Shimano pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shimano and C.P. Pokphand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.98 billion 3.06 $1.06 billion $1.09 15.36 C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.82 $2.16 billion N/A N/A

C.P. Pokphand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shimano.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shimano and C.P. Pokphand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 1 0 0 2.00 C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shimano beats C.P. Pokphand on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

