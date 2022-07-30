Compass Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.3% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,842,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,842,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,272,573. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $184.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

