Compass Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $198.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

