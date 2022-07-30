ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 1st

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. 157,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,346. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,958.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,377 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 453,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

