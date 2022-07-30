Contrasting MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAG Silver and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.13 107.08 Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 17.07 $27.62 million $0.16 37.19

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than MAG Silver. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

48.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 3.62% 3.55% Sandstorm Gold 26.67% 5.23% 5.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MAG Silver and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sandstorm Gold 0 1 7 0 2.88

MAG Silver presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.53%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.69, suggesting a potential upside of 96.43%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats MAG Silver on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 230 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

