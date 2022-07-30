Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 632,281 shares.The stock last traded at $9.49 and had previously closed at $9.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 800,784 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $3,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

