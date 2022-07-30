Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPPMF. National Bank Financial lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.79.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $263.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.02. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

