Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.13% of Corning worth $39,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

