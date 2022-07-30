Corrado Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 40,819,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,481,652. The firm has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

