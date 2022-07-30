Corrado Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,616 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 645,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 365,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,630,291. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

