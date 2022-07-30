Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Corteva worth $83,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

