Cowen Cuts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $500.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $545.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $485.31.

NYSE:ROP opened at $436.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after acquiring an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after acquiring an additional 162,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

