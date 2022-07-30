Cowen Lowers Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target to $12.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

LVLU opened at $5.60 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

