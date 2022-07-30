Cowen Raises Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target to $7.50

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HLX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 180,253 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,121 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Stories

