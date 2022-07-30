CREDIT Hits One Day Volume of $1,999.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $179,232.92 and $1,999.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

