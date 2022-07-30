Credit Suisse Group Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$63.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

TECK opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $111,170,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

