Credit Suisse Group Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $277.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $267.00 to $277.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Shares of NSC opened at $251.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.00. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

