Credit Suisse Group Trims UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Target Price to CHF 22

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,197,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,036,000 after purchasing an additional 652,843 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 66.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

