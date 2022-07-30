Credits Trading Down 11.1% This Week (CS)

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $36,211.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

