Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Creso Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of COPHF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Creso Pharma has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12.

Creso Pharma Company Profile

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates, processes, and sells cannabis products, as well as supplies cannabis retail products.

