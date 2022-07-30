Critical Analysis: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) versus Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Impac Mortgage and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $66.32 million 0.16 -$3.88 million ($0.26) -1.96 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $265.59 million 6.77 $223.51 million $1.13 11.31

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage -8.28% -335.75% -1.46% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 71.47% 8.21% 2.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Impac Mortgage on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

