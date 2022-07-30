Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance
CRECF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.19. 27,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.65.
About Critical Elements Lithium
