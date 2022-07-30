Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

CRECF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.19. 27,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

