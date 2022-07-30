CROAT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. CROAT has a total market cap of $111,830.12 and approximately $3.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 93,166,123 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

