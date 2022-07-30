Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global cut Crocs to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Crocs Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,636.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $73,548,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 271,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Crocs by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,056,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

