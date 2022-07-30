Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several analysts have commented on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Cronos Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 273,766 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

