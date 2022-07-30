CryptoFlow (CFL) Hits Market Cap of $293,202.56

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $293,202.56 and $404.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00602072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035413 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk.

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

