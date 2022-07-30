CryptoFlow (CFL) Hits Market Cap of $293,202.56

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $293,202.56 and $404.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00602072 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015053 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035413 BTC.
CryptoFlow Profile
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk.
CryptoFlow Coin Trading
