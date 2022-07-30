CryptoZoon Price Up 11.6% This Week (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $683,204.10 and approximately $382,981.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00602099 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034987 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 739,699,175 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

