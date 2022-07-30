CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Capitalization Achieves $667,096.52

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $667,096.52 and $398,350.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00612624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036185 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 739,699,175 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

