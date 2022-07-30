CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading 1% Higher This Week

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, CUDOS has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and approximately $209,776.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.42 or 0.99985209 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004650 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003958 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131091 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00033250 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004370 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS (CRYPTO:CUDOS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.