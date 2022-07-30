CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading 1% Higher This Week

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, CUDOS has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and approximately $209,776.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CUDOS

CUDOS (CRYPTO:CUDOS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.

According to CryptoCompare, “​​​​​​​​CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

