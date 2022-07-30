Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CFR stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.40. The company had a trading volume of 639,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

