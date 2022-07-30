Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFR. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.08.

NYSE:CFR opened at $130.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,711,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

