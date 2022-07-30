Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DTRUY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

